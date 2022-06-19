Sunday, June 19, 2022
     
'Papa' trends as the world celebrates Father's Day, shares love-filled posts for their superheroes

Happy Father's Day 2022: As the world celebrates the lovable day, Twitter is flooded with love-filled posts and statuses. Hashtags such as #daddy, #papa, #iloveyoupapa are trending with people wishing their superheroes on the special day.

Ridhi Suri Edited by: Ridhi Suri @SuriRidhi
New Delhi Published on: June 19, 2022 11:22 IST
Father's Day
Image Source : TWITTER

Happy Father's Day 2022

Happy Father's Day 2022: From growing up holding onto our father's finger to turning into his best friend over the years, the bond we share with our fathers is one beyond words and expressions. They are the superheroes with whom every child falls in love. The teacher, the mentor, the biggest motivator - all of these define the role a father plays in each of our lives. The best thing to gift your father is your time and love. However, time and again, we fail to appreciate and express our feelings to our fathers. But when words fail to describe our love, we have songs, status and precious memories to share. 

As the world celebrates the lovable day, Twitter is flooded with love-filled posts and statuses. Hashtags such as #daddy, #papa, #iloveyoupapa are trending with people wishing their superheroes on the special day. 

