Viswanathan Anand showed past, present & future of chess & Indians couldn't be more proud of thambis

Viswanathan Anand shares selfie on Twitter

Viswanathan Anand, former chess world champion treated everyone to a selfie with Chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa and grandmaster Sandipan Chanda. The trio united over dinner and Indians couldn't be more proud to see the union on social media. The photo, that went viral in no time has left desi Twitteratti both excited and elated. Seemingly the photo was clicked by him during the Norway Chess Open which concluded on June 10.

“The ‘chess thambis’ out for dinner with Anna,” Viswanathan Anand captioned the photo he posted on Twitter. Here's how netizens reacted to the "past, present and future" of chess captured in one frame:

For the unversed, India's Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa won the title in the Norway Chess Open, the Group A event being held on the sidelines of the top tier classical event that involved Magnus Carlsen and Viswanathan Anand, finishing with 7.5 points from nine games. The 16-year-old Indian Grandmaster, who is on a high after finishing runners-up in the Chessable Masters on the Champions Chess Tour a few weeks back, defeated compatriot IM V Praneeth in the ninth and final round.

coming back to Viswanathan Anand, the All India Chess Federation (AICF) has unanimously decided to support the candidature of Viswanathan Anand for the post of deputy president of the World Chess Federation (FIDE), the sport body confirmed in a statement on Sunday. After the Annual General Meeting of AICF, the house unanimously decided to endorse the candidature of five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand for the deputy president post in the forthcoming FIDE election as well as nominated Bharat Singh Chauhan to be the AICF delegate.

