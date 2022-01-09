Virtual celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022 amid rising COVID cases make Twitter joyous place

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022

On the occasion of Prakash Parab of Guru Gobind Singh, netizens have taken to social media to share heartwarming messages. As COVID cases rise in the country, multiple states have imposed curfews owing to the safety of citizens. In such a situation, people are sharing Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti messages on social media and celebrating the occasion in unison.

For the unversed, Guru Gobind Singh Ji the tenth Guru of the Sikhs was not just a great warrior, philosopher, poet but also a spiritual master. He was just 9 when he was appointed as the leader and took up the responsibility to guide his men through the rocky path with ease. He is also credited with the introduction of 5 Ks which Sikhs wear all the time as their five articles of faith - Kesh (uncut hair), Kara (a steel bracelet), Kanga (a wooden comb), Kaccha - also spelt, Kachh, Kachera (cotton underwear) and Kirpan (steel sword). This year, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is on January 9. To commence this day, the devotees offer prayers and wishes all around the world. With COVID this year, the celebrations might have gone virtual, but it doesn't decrease the enthusiasm of his followers. From sharing Guru Gobind Singh Ji's quotes to sharing facts and anecdotes about his life to posting Sikh sayings and wallpapers, here's how netizens wished each other on Prakash Parab of Guru Gobind Singh: