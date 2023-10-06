Friday, October 06, 2023
     
Viral video: Physics Wallah teacher beaten with slipper during live class | Watch

Viral video has shocked netizens where a student is seen hitting a teacher with slippers twice during a live class.

Published on: October 06, 2023
physics wallah, student teacher viral video
Image Source : TWITTER @GHARKEKALESH Student hit teacher twice with slipper

In a bizarre incident, a students thrashed the teacher during a live class on the ed-tech platform Physics Wallah. A viral video of a student suddenly beating a teacher twice with slipper has created a sensation on scoial media. The video was recorded by a student on a mobile phone during the live session and was shared by a page on X, although the time of the incident is not known.

In a nine-second long video that has surfaced on social media, shows the teacher was taking the class when suddenly a student charges towards him and thrashed him with a slipper.

"Slap-Kalesh b/w Physicswallah Student and Teacher during Live class (Sir ko Do Chappal maar ke chala gya)," reads the viral tweet.

The disturbing video went viral leaving netizens shocked and chastising the student and condemning the behaviour displayed by the student towards the teacher. 

Physics Wallah (PW) is one of the most hailed Ed-tech platform in the country which offers online classes to students preparing for competitive exams. The online teaching platform was founded in 2016 as a YouTube Channel by Alakh Pandey. It provides learning facilities to students preparing for NEET, JEE, GATE, SSC, UPSC, PSC, NDA, CA Foundation, CA Intermediate, CSIR NET, IIT JAM, MBA, NEET PG, and CUET.

