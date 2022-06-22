Wednesday, June 22, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Viral video of dog and raccoons playing with soap bubbles is so sweet it will give you sugar rush | WATCH

Viral video of dog and raccoons playing with soap bubbles is so sweet it will give you sugar rush | WATCH

An adorable video of two raccoons playing with a dog has been going viral on social media platforms for all the right reasons. Take a look!

India TV Trending Desk Edited by: India TV Trending Desk New Delhi Published on: June 22, 2022 21:28 IST
Viral video
Image Source : TWITTER/@BUITENGEBIEDEN

Viral video

Videos featuring animals often capture the curiosity of people who further share and reshare them on social media, leading to these clips going viral. One such video that has been winning the hearts of the netizens today is that of a dog and two raccoons enjoying to the fullest. Recently, a Twitter handle 'Buitengebieden' shared a video in which two cute raccoons and a dog are seen playing with soap bubbles. The video was captioned, "Raccoon playing with bubbles".

Take a look:

As soon as the video was posted, viewers chimed into the comment section and dropped hilarious yet cute comments. A user commented, "Racoon: Move dog! Don't you see I'm trying to grab these bubbles? Go outside and fetch something!" Several users also shared some more funny videos of the animals in the comments section.

Check out netizens reactions below:

Related Stories
Norwegian dance crew grooves to ‘Sadi Gali’, steals hearts of the netizens l Watch viral video

Norwegian dance crew grooves to ‘Sadi Gali’, steals hearts of the netizens l Watch viral video

Cat or dog person? This optical illusion can answer this and also reveal shocking personality trait

Cat or dog person? This optical illusion can answer this and also reveal shocking personality trait

Viral Video: Pan-fighting contest between men is giving netizens a concussion | WATCH

Viral Video: Pan-fighting contest between men is giving netizens a concussion | WATCH

The video of the cute raccoons and the dog has received over 15,400 so far. Also, it has been viewed by more than 3.4 million people and been retweeted by 25,000 viewers.

-with ANI inputs

Top News

Latest News