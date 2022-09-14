Viral Video: Noida Man sets Mercedes ablaze after owner fails to pay his dues

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Man sets Mercedes ablaze after owner fails to pay dues

Viral Video: People seeking vengeance over injustice or mistreatment are not uncommon, and we hear such stories every now and then. However, in a rare event, a video is making waves on the internet which shows a man fleeing after burning a Mercedes car to get revenge. The shocking footage has left netizens blown away.

The viral video shows a man blazing a Mercedes car in broad daylight in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Reportedly, the man burned the luxurious car because the owner had failed to pay him after he had installed flooring at the owner's home. The footage caught on camera shows the man escaping the scene of the incident after igniting the expensive automobile.

As soon as the CCTV footage was out, Twitter was jammed with the video, with netizens reacting to it. One user wrote, "बड़े लोगों की बड़ी सोच...किसी के मेहनत के पैसे न देना (Big thoughts of big people...To not give money someone's hard work)." Another user wrote, "I have seen this trend across many people with power, politicians, cops they dont pay up after the work is done. Its such a shame these workers have to go around multiple times to get the money they earned. But there were better ways to handle this (sic)." A third user wrote, "Noida is getting out of control now a days ,daily one or two such incidents of crime ,these are the after effects of too much money and facilities. A user also wrote, "Sad!! Injustice towards the poor & powerless is prevalent in India."

While some people chastised the owner of the Mercedes for exploiting the poor worker and not paying his dues, others criticised the worker for taking the law into his own hands and setting the car on fire.

According to reports, the Noida police have detained a man who was caught on camera apparently setting fire to a Mercedes in Noida. The culprit has been identified as Ranveer, a mason and tile vendor who was hired a few days ago by the owner of the Mercedes car to install tiles in his residence. Shortly after the owner filed a police report, Ranveer was taken into custody.

