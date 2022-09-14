Queen Elizabeth's daughter Princess Anne writes heartfelt letter for her mother: 'It has been an honour...'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@COUTUREROYALS Queen Elizabeth II and her daughter Princess Anne

Late Queen Elizabeth II's daughter Anne, the only daughter of the longest serving monarch is grieving her mother's death. The Princess Royal accompanied her mother's coffin to Buckingham Palace and wrote a heartfelt letter expressing her gratitude for all the support and love her mother has recieved. She also wrote that she is fortunate and privileged to have shared the last 24 hours of her dearest mother’s life.

Princess Anne wrote, "It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys. Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting. We will all share unique memories. I offer my thanks to each and everyone who shares our sense of loss."

"We may have been reminded how much of her presence and contribution to our national identity we took for granted. I am also so grateful for the support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles as he accepts the added responsibilities of The Monarch," she added.

Anne, The Princess Royal is 16th in the line of succession to the British throne after the death of her mother on September 8, 2022. The eldest daughter of Queen Elizabeth II was granted the title of 'Princess Royal' in 1987.

Meanwhile, the coffin of Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday II arrived at Buckingham Palace from Edinburgh and will rest overnight in the Bow Room of the palace.

"Her Majesty The Queen's coffin has arrived at Buckingham Palace, where it will rest overnight in the Bow Room. Tomorrow the coffin will be borne in Procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery to the Palace of Westminster," The Royal Family wrote on Twitter.

The British queen Elizabeth II breathed her last in Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II began a six-hour journey from her home in the Scottish Highlands to Edinburgh on Monday.

It arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse and was at rest in a Church in Edinburgh for people to pay their last respects to the queen.

On the afternoon of Monday, a Procession was formed on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse to convey the Coffin to St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh. It was flanked by the Bearer Party from the Royal Regiment of Scotland and escorted by the King's Body Guard for Scotland and the Queen's children at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The death of the 96-year-old Queen ended a generation-spanning, seven-decade reign that made her a beacon of stability in a tumultuous world. The UK has entered a period of official mourning, with tributes pouring in worldwide.

King Charles-III was proclaimed as the new monarch of England on Saturday after his mother Queen Elizabeth II passed away. Moreover, the national anthem of Britain will now again shift back to "God Save the King" as the British Queen is now no more.

