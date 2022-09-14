US company offers 10% pay hike during notice period, founder says 'no hard feelings'

Follow us on Image Source : IMAGE/FREEPIK US company offers 10% pay hike during notice period

Employees usually find notice periods to be the most difficult since they have an obligation to fulfil and want to finish it as soon as possible so they can move forward with their lives. In a rare occurrence, a US employer offers a raise and a pleasant experience throughout the notice period. A marketing firm in the US has announced that in exchange for quitting the company, they will pay employees to do so and also provide a 10% salary raise during the notice period. This sounds like a rather surprising action in a time when long working hours, night shifts, and work on weekends have become the new normal.

On Tuesday, Jon Franko, the founder of the marketing company named Gorilla, took to his LinkedIn account and shared that his company pays employees to leave. Jon wrote, every employee in their company who informs them that they are seeking a new job would receive a wage increase of 10% up until the time of their exit. He said, "From the moment an employee tells us of their decision to leave Gorilla and that they are in the search for a new job, any full-time employee who gives us at least six weeks’ notice will be given a 10% salary increase for the remainder of their time at Gorilla. We ask that they leave within three months." He stressed, "And we promise, no hard feelings."



The founder also said, "This encourages our people to do something different if they're feeling stuck or in the wrong place. It also gives us time to prepare for how we'll move forward. It's way better than the normal two-week sprint."

He gave an example of an employee who was extremely skilled in the role but wanted to do something different. "Recently, this was exercised by one of our own. Great person, great Gorilla, and EXTREMELY talented in the role. BUT, he was ready for something different. So, he came to us, told us he was seriously looking, and that he would be gone within three months. We "shook hands", bumped his salary 10% and began our search," Jon stated.

He highlighted further that while it is obvious that they would prefer that no one leaves, it is illogical to assume that they will all retire with us. Jon stated that their strategy is to make transitions as smooth as possible.

The post sparked discussion on social media, and netizens were impressed by the company's unique practise. Several people in the comments stated that the same practise should be adopted by more companies.

