Nisha Rawal reveals Karan Mehra asked full custody of son Kavish, says ‘don’t want to cause damage….’

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/REALKARANMEHRA Nisha Rawal reveals Karan asked full custody of son

Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra have been one of the most talked about Telly Town couples ever since news about their separation broke up in June, 2021. After their ugly separation, the couple levelled serious allegations against each other in the public eye. Recently, a year after their separation, Karan Mehra came out in the media and slammed Nisha Rawal openly for making false claims, engaging in extramarital relations with her brother Rohit Satia, and preventing him from meeting his son Kavish. Now, Nisha Rawal finally broke the silence regarding the allegations against her and made some serious revelations against her ex-husband.

Nisha recently held a press conference and disclosed that she has not asked for alimony and she has only asked for maintenance for the child. She also said that if Karan doesn’t want to pay that, too, she am fine. She revealed that, "in his new counter-petition, Karan has asked for full custody and wants me to pay maintenance for him and the child."

The actress further said that she was fine with Karan having visitation rights, but he insisted on having sole custody of Kavish. "I took an injunction order against him. He never turned around to see Kavish’s need since our fallout and barged into our home unannounced on 2nd November, along with six people. I was COVID positive then. It was quite intimidating. He had no permission to enter the house. I filed a police complaint. He can always take legal recourse to meet Kavish. I was fine with him acquiring the visitation rights, but he didn’t take it. He wanted full custody of the child," she said.

She further added that she wanted to end the marriage in a respectable manner as a child is involved and she didn't want to cause any damage to Karan. "I want to put this behind us and settle it amicably because there is a child involved. I don’t want to cause any damage to Karan. He should live his life and leave me alone. We need to sit down and talk. I am not interested in mudslinging. I have taken care of my child and will do that in the future, too," Nisha said.

Nisha also disclosed emails, screenshots, and a few videos as evidence against Karan Mehra and pleaded with the actor to "back off" and let her live a peaceful life. She said, "Please stop this. This is becoming a drama and it is becoming a media trial. Let’s do this in a civilized way. I feel vulnerable. Stop doing this. I feel scared for myself and my child. What if tomorrow, he (their child) watches the videos, or what if I step out of the home and someone says something in front of my son? Lastly, I am not playing a sympathy card, Karan is in fact playing the sympathy card. I want to raise a child in a healthy environment and if Karan Mehra can’t contribute then please back off. Let me live my life."

For the unversed, Nisha Rawal filed a FIR against Karan Mehra in June 2021, accusing him of domestic abuse and having an extramarital affair. The two have been living apart ever since. Nisha and her son Kavish have been living separately in their old flat, while Karan lives with his parents.

DON'T MISS

Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra's 'Thank God' lands in legal trouble, case filed in UP against the film

Alia Bhatt's baby shower: Neetu Kapoor to have 'all girls' celebration with Kareena-Karisma & more guests?

Inside Ayushmann Khurrana's birthday celebration: Actor cuts cake with wife Tahira Kashyap, see pic

Latest Entertainment News