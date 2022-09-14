Little Things duo Mithila Palkar, Dhruv Sehgal are back with new audio season. Check insights

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@LITTLETHINGSLOVEEE Little Things duo Mithila Palkar, and Dhruv Sehgal are to be back with a new audio season

Over the years, Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal's 'Little Things', has been one of the most loved Indian series that has captivated the hearts of many with their relatable banter and tender moments. Dhruv Sehgal, playing Dhruv, and Mithila Palkar, playing Kavya are real couple goals. Little Things’ last season on Netflix ended with them getting engaged but the two characters are coming back in a prequel series for an Audible Original titled, 'Little Things: Jab Dhruv Met Kavya'. The show is all about the story of how Dhruv and Kavya met and fell in love.

In a chat with indianexpress.com, the actors spoke about how this show is “something similar, but also something different.” Dhruv shared, “It’s a show about how the two of them met so it’s actually cuter and more innocent in a way. It’s the same story told in a different format but you feel like there is some freshness to it. Also because you just hear so you can imagine more.” The actor-director added that everyone who has loved the show has their own version of Little Things so while listening to this “everyone is a director in a way because we are just giving you material to imagine.”

Dhruv further added, “I am so excited that we can bring back the magic of Dhruv and Kavya for the fans, with this incredibly special origin story; In equal parts sweet, nostalgic and so much fun, they’ll find themselves listening to it with a goofy smile on their face,".The story here is told in a radio-play kind of format where the characters are in the situation as it is happening to them. “It’s a narrative. It is not us looking back, it is us in that particular time,” the actor said. Mithila added, “It is like a radio play. It’s not a reminiscing or a telling of a story”.

Speaking about the launch of this new show, Shailesh Sawlani, VP and Country GM, Audible India, said, “Little Things is a cult show and we are so excited about giving their fans a new home to visit their favorite couple, here on Audible. This season is a 20-episode series. So how did you two meet? it is the origin story of this beloved duo and we know fans are really going to enjoy listening to it!”.

Little things: Jab Dhruv Met Kavya is streaming on Audible.

