Viral Video: Man doing moonwalk upside-down underwater leaves netizens shocked, say 'MJ is blessing you'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HYDROMAN_333 Video of a man doing underwater moonwalk is going viral on social media platforms

Viral Video of a man doing Moonwalk upside-down underwater was shared on Instagram by Jaydeep Gohil who is known as the 'Hydroman' of India. He claims to be the first underwater dancer in India. The video of him performing an inverted moonwalk on Michael Jackson's Smooth Criminal has left MJ fans emotional as he mastered Michael Jackson's iconic Moonwalk. The ease with which he is seen performing the stunt underwater has left netizens shocked. In the video, the Hydroman can be seen doing a Moonwalk underwater on the billiard table and then flipping upside-down to do the same. Sharing the video on his official Instagram, Gohil wrote in the caption, "For my audience who wanted to see my version. #moonwalk"

Watch the video below:

Netizens reactions

In no time, Gohil's video was bombarded with comments from his fans and followers. One of the users wrote, "Unbelievable." Another said, "Super se bhi Upar. No one can do this." Another wrote, "Even MJ's soul would be appreciating this." A fan also commented, "Michael Jackson would be very happy after watching this.."

One of the users also asked how he is able to survive underwater for so long. "How he survives under water too long ?"

Image Source : INSTAGRAMVideo of a man doing underwater moonwalk is going viral on social media platforms

Gohil is known to perform underwater without support or an oxygen cylinder. He has a massive social media following with 761K followers on Instagram. His art of performing dance inside the water with props continues to amaze people as it is one of a kind. Check out some of his most loved posts below:

Also read: Welcome to India: People across country celebrate as Cheetahs arrive in India on PM Modi's birthday

Also read: VIRAL VIDEO: Fan gifts King Charles a pen after the ink leak disaster and Twitter has best reactions

Read More Trending News