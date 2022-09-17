Welcome to India: People across country celebrate as Cheetahs arrive in India on PM Modi's birthday

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@JAIDSADIK Cheetahs arrive in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his birthday released eight cheetahs into Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park. The special cargo flight carrying eight cheetahs from Namibia left on Friday night, and landed in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior today at 7:50 am. The eight cheetahs - five females and three males - were brought as part of 'Project Cheetah', the world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project.

PM Modi released two cheetahs from enclosure number one and after that about 70 meters away, from the second enclosure released another cheetah. The cheetahs were declared extinct from India in 1952 but today 8 cheetahs were brought as part of the government's efforts to revitalise and diversify the country's wildlife and habitat. As Cheetah arrived, elated netizens hoped to Twitter to celebrate and shower praises on PM Modi. ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan wishes PM Narendra Modi on birthday, says 'your dedication is highly appreciated'

The eight cheetahs were brought in a cargo aircraft in Gwalior as part of an inter-continental cheetah translocation project. Later, the Indian Air Force choppers carried the cheetahs to Kuno National Park from Gwalior Air Force Station. Radio collars have been installed in all the cheetahs to be monitored through satellite. Apart from this, there is a dedicated monitoring team behind each cheetah who will be monitoring their location for 24 hours. ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi's Birthday: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sculpture with 1,213 mud tea cups

