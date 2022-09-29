Viral Video: Man battles strong lashes of wind, netizens want to know what he ate for breakfast

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/UNILAD Hurricane wind lashes city

A video has been going viral on social media which shows a man braving hurricane winds. The person is said to be a reporter who was covering Hurricane Ian in Florida. In the video, despite the heavy storm, wind and snow, meteorologist Jim Cantore stood his ground. Seeing him braving strong winds, netizens have praised his grit and strength. Many want to know the secret of his diet that helped him stand tough in the face of inclement weather conditions.

Amid the raging hurricane Ian, videos of flooded streets and strong winds blowing over homes and destroying public property have gone viral. In a video that has been circulating on social media, a man is nearly blown away by the strong force of the winds. However, the man somehow manages to plant his feet on the ground so he does not get swept away in the wind. Netizens have been amazed to see meteorologist Jim Cantore do his job in tough weather conditions.

As Cantore walks with difficulty towards a pole to grab onto it, he manages to somehow prevent himself from fleeing away in the winds.

Is that shark swimming on the streets?

meanwhile, another video has gone viral on social media which shows sharks swimming in the flooded streets of Florida. A Twitter user, Armando Salguero, posted a 10-second clip that shows a fish thrashing the water. Along with the video, he wrote, "Sharks swimming through the streets of Fort Myers." The video has amassed 10.2 million views, 18,200 likes and several comments.

