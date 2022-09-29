Surprising! Tiger overlooks two deer walking behind it, netizens say 'Deer are lucky' | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RAMESHPANDEYIFS Surprising! Tiger overlooks two deer walking behind it

The tiger-deer relationship is quite popular, owing to the deer being on of the most preferred preys of the tiger. In the past, numerous videos have surfaced showing tigers attacking deer. It is almost inconceivable to think of a tiger ignoring its prey. In a rare incident, a video shows a tiger walking past two deer. The video has gone viral on the internet, and it has left netizens perplexed.

In the viral video, a tiger casually ignores its prey and walks away. Two deer were behind the tiger, and they initially gazed at it before scurrying off. The footage caught on camera is reportedly from Terai.

The video was shared by IFS officer Ramesh Pandey on Twitter. His caption read, "Tigers are truly economical in killing their preys. They don’t kill just for the sake of killing."

As soon as the video went viral, netizens flocked to the comments section to react to it. One user wrote, "As far as i understand other animals also dont kill unless they are hungry." Another user wrote, "Unlike Humans they want, Animals when their stomach is full They are satisfied." A third user commented, "Mercy on deer till tiger’s stomach filled up.. if hungry then no mercy." A user also commented, "Except humans every other creature living on this planet helplessly prey on other creature for survival/facing threat from it." A user also wrote, "Same with Lions but leopards kill even when they are not hungry."

While the viral video shows a very rare scene, it also gives an important message to human beings. It emphasizes that "Wild animals never kill for sport. Man is the only one to whom the torture and death of his fellow creatures is amusing in itself." The viral video garnered 1,46,000 views and around 3000 likes.

