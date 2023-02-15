Couple kisses underwater on V-Day, breaks Guinness World Record. Watch viral video

On Valentine's Day, this couple made history by achieving the Guinness World Record for the longest underwater kiss, surpassing the previous record of 3 minutes and 24 seconds that was set 13 years ago. Rather than relying on traditional V-Day gifts such as flowers and chocolates, the couple chose to seal the deal with a 4-minute and 6-second underwater kiss.
In a tweet, the official Guinness World Records account shared a video of the couple's underwater kiss and praised their achievement by stating, "These lovebirds set a new underwater kiss record since their joint love was the ocean." A group of spectators had also gathered to witness their Guinness World Record attempt.
Watch the viral video couple setting world record for longest underwater kiss here:
This took place in an infinity pool located in the LUX South Ari Atoll resort in the Maldives, with the assistance of Sidey the Shark, a well-known underwater videographer in the Maldives.
Miles Cloutier and Beth Neale, who have been together since meeting in Bermuda five years ago, currently reside in South Africa with their one-and-a-half-year-old daughter.
