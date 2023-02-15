Singles ring in Anti-Valentine’s week with hilarious Slap Day memes. See tweets

Follow us on Slap Day 2023

Slap Day 2023: Instead of becoming the toxic ex who slaps their toxic ex, there's a healthier way to channel that anger on Slap Day - and that is by maybe sharing Slap Day memes with your ex. The first day of Anti-Valentine's week is known as Slap Day, and it takes place on February 15, right after Valentine's Day (February 14).

This occasion is dedicated to those who have been hurt or let down by their former partners and wish to let go of any lingering negative emotions. While the name suggests physically slapping an ex who caused harm, the real message is to take control of one's life and let go of any residual pain or anger towards them, in order to move forward towards a more positive future.

Singles who are happy that the torture that was the Valentine’s week is behind them are now welcoming in the Anti-Valentine’s week with Slap Day. Twitter was flooded with #SlapDay memes on February 15 morning. So, take a look at this compilation of some hilarious Slap Day memes that totally shareable and relatable for single people.

Here are the funniest and most relatable Slap Day memes:

Read More Trending News