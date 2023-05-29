US sports anchor who thinks he's on break has awkward moment on Live TV, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER US sports anchor's awkward moment caught on Live TV

Trending News: In the world of live television, unexpected moments can occur, and sometimes they become viral. Cincinnati sports anchor Jeremy Rauch found himself in such a situation during a recent broadcast on Fox 19. Little did he know, his off-air antics would be captured on Live TV and go viral. Jeremy Rauch appeared on air to give viewers a sneak peek of his upcoming report during the 11 p.m. edition. However, when he believed the cameras were off and a commercial break was underway, he let loose.

Unaware that he was still on air, Rauch strutted around the studio and engaged in a conversation with someone off camera. To add to the humorous mistake, he stood in front of a picture of Aaron Rodgers holding up a Jets jersey for another segment. For a total of 35 seconds, Rauch unintentionally became the center of attention. He made random hand motions and uttered phrases like, "Really... huh... that's a good point... yeah like... thank you App State." The whole incident was later attributed to a "system malfunction."

In a show of good humor, Rauch took to Twitter and shared the video of the incident, acknowledging that it was one of the weirdest moments of his career. He confessed that he was waiting to record a one-minute segment for the morning when he realized that his unintentional on-air moment had gone viral. Rauch handled the situation gracefully and embraced the unexpected fame resulting from the "system malfunction." He tweeted, "There are several moments in here that make zero sense without explanation, and I love it."

Watch the viral video here:

The video has received thousands of views on Twitter. His ability to laugh at himself and turn the incident into something entertaining allowed social media users to join in the laughter and enjoy the accidental humor. A user commented, “Could’ve went way worse. Well done! Always assume that mic is hot!” "The arms gesture & sound effect in the middle," another wrote with laughing emojis.

