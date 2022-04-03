UP woman averts train mishap by waving red saree on railway track, Anushka Sharma is all hearts

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/UPCOPSACHIN UP woman Omwati averted a possible train mishap

Highlights Anushka Sharma shared Omwati's story on her social media handle

Omwati erected a makeshift stand with red saree to alert any oncoming train

Her efforts paid off as an oncoming train saw the signal and stopped before the broken track

A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district showed great presence of mind and averted what could have been a possible train accident. She spotted that the railway track was broken. How she alerted the oncoming train is what has left the internet impressed with her. She waved her red saree to signal danger. The woman had also tied a red cloth on the broken section of track to alert the driver. The driver stopped the train before the damaged section of the track. This prevented a possible mishap.

The woman named Omwati was going to work on the farm in the morning when she spotted the broken track on the line. Before the train was about to arrive, she showed her presence of mind and made a red-coloured sari stand on the track with the help of wooden panels. This setup would alert any oncoming train. The train was stopped, the track was fixed and then after 30 minutes, the train left safely. The incident was shared by a UP cop named Sachin Kaushik on Twitter who saluted Omwati for her efforts.

The driver of the train appreciated Omwati's efforts and gave her Rs 100 to show his gratitude. Omwati said she removed her saree and set it on the tracks thinking that it might alert the driver about the risk as the red colour is the sign of danger. She also said that the driver rewarded her with Rs 100 despite her refusal to accept the money.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma also hailed Omwati. Anushka shared her story on her Instagram stories and express her happiness and appreciation for the village-based woman.