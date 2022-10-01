Twitter loaded with memes after Instagram introduces 'Notes' in DMs. Check out the funny ones here!

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@THESWAPNILSRI Instagram Notes memes

In a new update, Instagram has introduced a new feature called 'Notes' to improve the user's experience on its platform. This feature is giving users the ability to share their thoughts in a textual form, that appears in DMs (direct messaging). It allows users to create short notes which have a 60-character limit. Just like IG Stories, the notes created by users will be visible to the followers in the DM section and will disappear after 24 hours.

'Notes' feature is intended to be a less obtrusive way of pushing out information. For now, you can only post one note at a time. While many were enjoying the new feature, there were some who did not like it or rather are confused about the same. But, like it or not, people are sharing hilarious memes, jokes and GIFs over the same. Take a look:

