Memes soar high after Twitter faces widespread outages. See the hilarious ones here

Twitter users are facing various issues on the microblogging site, including the inability to tweet, send direct messages or follow new accounts on the platform. Some users trying to post new tweets received a pop-up saying, "you are over the daily limit for sending tweets." Other Twitter users received a pop-up which read, "We're sorry, we weren't able to send your Tweet." Twitter’s support account on Thursday announced that users may be facing trouble with the platform without explaining the source of the glitch.

The Twitter users who were trying to follow other accounts on the microblogging site received a message saying, "Limit reached. You are unable to follow more people at this time." Twitter users were unable to send direct messages as well or log in to Tweet Deck.

Following this, the official account of the social networking site said, “Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We're aware and working to get this fixed."

But whatever the situation is, memes are soaring high:

Some users revealed that they could only share tweets by using Twitter's tweet scheduling function. Outage tracker DownDetector revealed that more than 9,000 Twitter issued reports as of 5 am on Thursday. Reports started to witness a decline within half an hour as some of the users were able to tweet again.

