Twin sisters separated at birth, reunited after 19 years via TikTok

Ano and Amy met their birth mother in Leipzig, Germany.

Siblings being lost at birth and then finding each other has been the theme of several Bollywood movies. Now, a similar incident has come to light where twins were separated at birth in Georgia, and found each other after 19 years through a TikTok video and a television talent show.

The story began in 2012 when Amy Khvitia noticed a woman with strikingly similar features to herself on the reality show 'Georgia's Got Talent'. Years later, Ano Sartania came across a TikTok video featuring a woman who looked exactly like herself.

Ano tried to find the girl who she had seen getting her eyebrow pierced in the video but all her attempts failed. According to a report by BBC, the children had been sold at birth by their father after their mother had fallen into a coma. Amy grew up in Zugdidi while Ano was raised in Tbilisi.

Later, Amy came across a Facebook group to reunite Georgian families with children suspected to have been adopted at birth. When she shared her story there, a woman in Germany replied to her stating that another woman had given birth to twin girls in 2002. However, she now had some doubts. DNA tests revealed that the girl from the Facebook group was their sister, and was living with their birth mother, Aza, in Germany.

Ano and Amy met their birth mother in Leipzig, Germany. When they spoke to their mother, Amy and Ano had given new meaning to her life, BBC said in their article.

The Facebook group the twins had used, Vedzeb, means "I'm searching" in Georgian. It has countless posts from mothers who say hospital staff told them their babies had died, but later discovered the deaths weren't recorded and their children could still be alive. Other posts are from children like Amy and Ano, looking for their birth parents, the BBC report stated.

The group was set up by journalist Tamuna Museridze in 2021 after she discovered she was adopted and began to look for her own family. But the group ended up exposing a baby trafficking scandal affecting tens of thousands of people, and spanning decades, the BBC report stated.

