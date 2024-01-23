Woman calls boss, takes sick leave, later finds him on same flight

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Imagine the worst possible scenario when you lie to boss for a leave and something really unexpected happen. Well, an Australian woman shared about her experience when she lied to her boss for a day's leave.

The woman called her boss and asked him for a day's leave telling him she was sick but found him in the same flight as she was in.

Leila Soares shared a TikTok video spotting her manager in the same flight as she was in when she took an off fabricating a health issue. The TikTok video has so far garnered over 11 million views.

The woman wrote, “Messaged my boss to call in sick only to find he on the same flight."

The TikTok video shared by the woman shows passengers exiting a JetStar flight. When she zooms in, the woman finds out that her manager amongst the passengers.

She immediately shifts the focus of the camera towards her and concealed her identity wearing a face mask, sunglasses and a cap.

The woman further wrote that her boss wouldn't have noticed her as he boarded the flight from the front gate and sat there while she boarded the plane from the back door and seated there.

She also did not reveal whether she and her boss had an encounter.

