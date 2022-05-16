Swiggy explains why Monday is called 'Somwar' in Hindi in a highly-relatable post. Netizens REACT

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SWIGGY/GARFIELD Swiggy

Mondays are always touch! It doesn’t matter where you work or how much you love your job, when it comes to Monday, we always channelise our inner Garfield. The cartoon, was right when he said, "I loathe Mondays." Now, the food delivering giant Swiggy has the perfect answer for why we despise Mondays. Ranting about Mondays, Swiggy took to its Twitter and gave an apt explanation to the 'hating Monday' concept. "Monday in Hindi is called somwar because it’s like you're going on some war," Swiggy wrote.

The post quickly got flooded with likes and responses and netizens had a lot to say about Mondays. Reacting to post, a user hilariously replied, "friday in hindi is called shukrawar because it's like shukra hai war khatam ho gaya." Another wrote, This is good one. I think u have hired some good content writers in last few months. Keep it up." A third comment read, "Other way round...Mann ke haare har hai...Mon ki jeete war." ALSO READ: 'Too much seen and Heard': Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's court trial turns into Amul Doodl

Recently, Swiggy announced it has acquired Dineout, a dining out and restaurant tech platform, for an undisclosed sum. According to IANS, the acquisition size could be around $200 million. Dineout, which serves millions across its network of 50,000 restaurants in 20 cities, will continue to operate as an independent app post the acquisition.