'Too much seen and Heard': Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's court trial turns into Amul Doodle

Actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard have been the talk of the town for their ongoing defamation trial. While the two actors have accused each other of domestic violence, netizens are still divided about who to support. Like every other trending subject, Depp-Heard's trial also found a place in Amul's latest doodle. The dairy brand took to social media to share yet another artwork featuring Johnny Depp and Amber Heard from their court testimonies.

The creative read, "Too much seen and Heard?" and "Depp your knife in!" Sharing the doodle, Amul wrote, "#Amul Topical: High profile and highly publicised legal battle!"

As soon as Amul dropped the doodle, netizens were amused with its 'accuracy' and wordplay. One user said, "Ok it's so cool and JD is looking so cute." Another commented, "Someone needs to give this marketing team an award pls."

On the other hand, some users were not impressed that serious issues like 'sexual abuse and domestic violence have been made fun of. An Instagram user said, "Domestic violence is a crime and this is typical of the ignorance and apathy on this crime.......it's funny - until it happens to you."

Meanwhile, Amber Heard took the stand recently and broke down sharing that she is a victim of 'sexual abuse'. She said that Johnny Depp sexually assaulted her with a bottle during a fight in Australia. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor called the accusation 'fiction'.

Amber Heard is defending herself in a $50 million defamation trial. Depp has accused her of fabricating her domestic violence allegations to advance her career. His lawsuit alleges that he lost out on the sixth 'Pirates of the Caribbean' film and other movie roles after Heard referred to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse" in a December 2018 op-ed.