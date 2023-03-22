Skateboarder achieves highest grind on a plane flying at 9,022 ft, sets world record

Follow us on Image Source : @GUINNESSWORLDRECORDS Skateboarder achieves highest grind on a flying plane

Trending News: Professional skateboarder Leticia Bufoni has once again broken a record with her latest daring feat! The São Paulo native, now based in Southern California, achieved the highest skateboard grind outside the back of a flying aircraft at an altitude of 2,750 metres (9,022 feet). The memorable moment took place in Merced, California, USA, on 30 August 2022, and was captured by Craig O'Brien, the same skydiver who jumped with Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

Bufoni boarded a C-130 Hercules armed with a parachute and her skateboard before grinding out of the back of the plane while it was in flight. This latest achievement adds to her list of accolades, including holding the record for the largest skatepark built in an aircraft and flown. Bufoni's passion, discipline, and incredible talent make her one of the most influential women in skateboarding. The video of the highest skateboard grind outside the back of a flying aircraft was shared on Instagram by Guinness World Records on Instagram and has received over 107k views.

Watch the viral video of highest skateboard grind outside the back of a flying aircraft here:

She already holds the record titles for the most skateboard street gold medals won at the X Games (street, female) - five total - and most medals won in X Games summer disciplines (female) - 12 total. Growing up, she enjoyed playing sports in the streets of São Paulo. However, she visited California for the first time at the age of 14 to compete at the X Games, and skateboarding became her passion and her life.

Bufoni's fearless nature has pushed her to go beyond limits and make a positive impact in sports by innovating with new ideas and tricks. In partnership with Red Bull Brazil, she trained intensively for her latest feat, which involved inventing a new trick for the skateboard scene, called the "feeble grind."

