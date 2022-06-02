Alvida! Amul pays heart-warming tribute to singer KK with new doodle

Follow us on Image Source : AMUL Singer KK

Playback singer KK aka Krishnakumar Kunnath has been laid to rest. He was creamted on Thursday (June 2) in Mumbai in the presence of family, friends and industry collegues. As celebrities lined up to pay last respects to the late singer, Amul India released a new topical to honour the renowned singer. The official Twitter account of the Dairy brand shared a monochrome animated doodle to pay a heartwarming tribute to KK.

It features two sketches of the singer performing for the audience, accompanied with the words, "Yaaron. yaad aayenge yeh pal. Alvida, KK 1968-2022." The caption on the post read, "Tribute to popular playback singer.

Meanwhile, singer KK passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 53, hours after his performance at an event in Kolkata. He was rushed to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead. His last rites were performed today at Mumbai's Versova Hindu crematorium in the presence of family members and close friends from the music fraternity. ALSO READ: KK could have been saved if CPR was given on time; doctor REVEALS singer had several heart blockages

KK's mortal remains were brought from Kolkata to his Mumbai residence after the West Bengal government paid last respect to him with a gun salute. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also paid floral tributes to the late singer, whose body was kept at Rabindra Sadan for some time after a post-mortem examination. ALSO READ: KK cremated; family and friends bid a teary farewell | UPDATES

Bollywood personalities including names such as Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Shanaya Kapoor, Vishal Bhardwaj, and others mourned the singer's death.

The playback singer has recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali. KK was known for his unforgettable tracks like "Tadap Tadap", "Beete Lamhein", "Aankhon Mein Teri", "It's The Time To Disco" and non-film songs such as "Pal" and "Yaaron".