Thursday, June 02, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. KK Passes Away: Last rites and final viewing of the singer to take place today | UPDATES
Live now

KK Passes Away: Last rites and final viewing of the singer to take place today | UPDATES

KK Last Rites LIVE Update: Playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, whose stage name was KK, passed away at the age of 53 after an event in Kolkata. On Wednesday, his mortal remains were brought to Mumbai by his family in an Air India aircraft that arrive around 8.35 pm. His last rites and final viewing are all set to take place in Mumbai today.

Shriya Bhasin Edited by: Shriya Bhasin
New Delhi Updated on: June 02, 2022 8:15 IST
KK Passes Away: Last rites and final viewing of the singer to take place today | LIVE UPDATES

KK Passes Away: Last rites and final viewing of the singer to take place today | LIVE UPDATES

KK Last Rites LIVE Update: Playback singer KK, whose full name is Krishnakumar Kunnath, passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 53, hours after his performance at an event in Kolkata. His last rites and final viewing are all set to take place in Mumbai today. On Wednesday, the West Bengal government paid last respect to KK with a gun salute to his mortal remains. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid floral tributes to the late singer, whose body was kept at Rabindra Sadan for some time after a post-mortem examination. Banerjee was seen consoling KK's wife and other family members who were present at the venue. Later, the singer's mortal remains were brought to Mumbai by his family in an Air India aircraft that arrive around 8.35 pm. Read the LIVE UPDATES to know more about the final rites of the singer who struck a chord in everyone's life.

 

Live updates :KK Last Rites LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jun 02, 2022 8:15 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    KK said, 'Main Mar Jaau Yahin Pe' during his last concert | VIDEO

    Singer Ankit Tiwari shared a video of KK and wrote, "He said “mai mar jaau yahin pe” and the shitty thing happened there. Can’t believe this Om shanti."

  • Jun 02, 2022 8:12 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    KK's old friend shares throwback pictures

    Taking to Twitter, Nikhil Alva wrote, "KK & I were friends in our youth - a band of Delhi boys, bonded by music.  He was kind, soft spoken & had a wonderful sense of humour. In 1989, our band played in Pyongyang, N. Korea! The pics are from that trip. Rest in peace my friend. May you be forever young."

  • Jun 02, 2022 8:08 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    KK's post-mortem report

    The preliminary post-mortem report of popular playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK), who died on late Tuesday evening in the city, after a stage performance, has cited the cause of death to be "normal", without any trace of foul play. However, the detailed post-mortem report, along with chemical analysis, will be available only after 72 hours, said sources in Kolkata Police, which received the preliminary post mortem report on late Wednesday afternoon from the state-run SSKM Medical College & Hospital, where a team of doctors conducted the autopsy.

    According to the preliminary post-mortem report, following the contracted arteries, it can be assumed that the cause of death was massive myocardial infarction. However, the exact cause of death can be ascertained only after the final report is available.

  • Jun 02, 2022 8:07 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Last videos of KK from the concert go viral

    Several videos of KK from his last concert in Kolkata have gone viral on the internet. Some showed the singer 'sweating profusely' during his performance while there were others in which KK was seen wiping his face with a towel and complaining about the air conditioning not working in the venue.

    read more: KK's fan reveals singer was 'sweating profusely' as AC wasn’t working. Watch heartbreaking videos

     

  • Jun 02, 2022 8:07 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Did poor management cause KK's death?

    Question is being raised by a section of the city-based physicians on why KK was not rushed to the hospital directly from Nazrul Manch, especially after he complained of uneasiness while performing at the dais there. During the show, KK asked for switching off the high-voltage spotlights and also took a rest for some time in between going backstage.

    Questions are also being raised about the mismanagement in crowd handling at Nazrul Manch on Tuesday evening, where overcrowd of double the capacity of the venue entered, that might have created suffocation. Already a political slugfest has started over this issue.

  • Jun 02, 2022 8:05 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    KK's Last Rites

    His family informed that the last rites will be held in Mumbai at Versova cremation ground today. It will take place in the presence of close family and friends at Versova Hindu Cemetery at 1 pm.

    India Tv - KK last rites

    Image Source : INDIATV

    KK last rites

     

  • Jun 02, 2022 8:03 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    KK's Final Viewing

    The final viewing of the playback singer will take place today at Park Plaza in Mumbai from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm.

  • Jun 02, 2022 8:01 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    KK's Popular Songs

    He is best known for his songs like 'Zindagi Do Pal Ki' from the movie Kites, 'Aankhon Mein Teri' from the movie 'Om Shanti Om', 'Khuda Jaane' from the movie 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', 'Tadap Tadap' from the movie 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' among others.

    read more: KK passes away at 53: Did you know singer's last Bollywood song was for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone?

     

  • Jun 02, 2022 8:00 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    KK's Early Life

    Born in New Delhi to C S Menon and Kunnath Kanakavalli on August 23, 1968, KK was an alumnus of Delhi's Mount St Mary's School. Following his college, KK reportedly had a short stint as a marketing associate in the hotel industry after which he shifted to Mumbai to pursue a career in music.

  • Jun 02, 2022 8:00 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    KK was in Kolkata for a concert and just shortly after performing he collapsed and was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead, on Tuesday.

Top News

Latest News