KK Passes Away: Last rites and final viewing of the singer to take place today | UPDATES

The preliminary post-mortem report of popular playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK), who died on late Tuesday evening in the city, after a stage performance, has cited the cause of death to be "normal", without any trace of foul play. However, the detailed post-mortem report, along with chemical analysis, will be available only after 72 hours, said sources in Kolkata Police, which received the preliminary post mortem report on late Wednesday afternoon from the state-run SSKM Medical College & Hospital, where a team of doctors conducted the autopsy.

According to the preliminary post-mortem report, following the contracted arteries, it can be assumed that the cause of death was massive myocardial infarction. However, the exact cause of death can be ascertained only after the final report is available.