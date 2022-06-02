KK Passes Away: Last rites and final viewing of the singer to take place today | UPDATES

KK Last Rites LIVE Update: Playback singer KK, whose full name is Krishnakumar Kunnath, passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 53, hours after his performance at an event in Kolkata. His last rites and final viewing are all set to take place in Mumbai today. On Wednesday, the West Bengal government paid last respect to KK with a gun salute to his mortal remains. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid floral tributes to the late singer, whose body was kept at Rabindra Sadan for some time after a post-mortem examination. Banerjee was seen consoling KK's wife and other family members who were present at the venue. Later, the singer's mortal remains were brought to Mumbai by his family in an Air India aircraft that arrive around 8.35 pm. Read the LIVE UPDATES to know more about the final rites of the singer who struck a chord in everyone's life.