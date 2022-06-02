Singer KK laid to rest in presence of family and friends | Pics and videos

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Singer KK

Singer KK (53) who enthralled Bollywood lovers with his melodious tunes was cremated in the presence of family and friends on Thursday. KK aka Krishnakumar Kunnath died on Tuesday night due to a massive cardiac arrest after a live performance at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata. He was taken to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. KK's mortal remains were brought from Kolkata to his Mumbai residence after the West Bengal government paid last respect to him with a gun salute. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also paid floral tributes to the late singer, whose body was kept at Rabindra Sadan for some time after a post-mortem examination.

Several celebrities from the music and entertainment industry including singer Hariharan, Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik, Mini Mathur, Shreya Ghoshal, Salim Merchant, and Abhijeet Bhattacharya arrived at KK's residence on Thursday morning to pay their last respects.

According to the doctor, the artist could have been saved if someone had administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) immediately after he fell unconscious. "He had a major blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries.

Excessive excitement during the live show caused stoppage of blood flow leading to cardiac arrest that claimed his life," the medical practitioner told PTI on condition of anonymity.

One of the most versatile singers in the Indian film industry, KK has recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, Kannada, and Bengali, among others. IN 1999, KK released his first album, Pal. He then gave hits such as Tadap Tadap (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, 1999), Dus Bahane, and Tune Maari Entriyaan and more. He is survived by his wife and two children.