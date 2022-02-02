Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Shark Tank India: Who is Anupam Mittal whose wedding video with Bigg Boss 4's Aanchal Kumar is going viral?

The popularity of the reality show Shark Tank India is increasing day by day. The Indian adaptation of the popular business reality show of America, Shark Tank is a platform that provides entrepreneurs to bring forth their interesting business ideas. Be it an active business or a prototype, it is evaluated by various experts and investors. One amongst those is Anupam Mittal whose wedding video with Bigg Boss 4 contestant Aanchal Kumar is going viral on the internet. The judge referred to as the 'shark' happens to be the man behind several couples matchings as he is the founder of Shaadi.com.

Not only people are talking about the show but also the judges. Everyone is excited to know about their personal lives which is why Anupam's old wedding video has gone viral on social media. He tied the knot with popular model Aanchal and their wedding ceremonies took place in Fairmont Hotel, Jaipur in 2013.

The lovebirds, in the wedding teaser, can be seen dancing with their friends and family. Their ceremony is also attended by celebrities like celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra and actor Shabbir Ahluwalia. Mittal while speaking about his new life with Kumar said, "I am looking forward to my life with her. I am super excited and we're going to start a new phase of our lives."

For those unversed, Anupam and Aanchal were in a relationship for seven years before getting married. See the reactions of people that followed:

Speaking about Aanchal, she was a part of Salman Khan's show that had several controversial contestants like Dolly Bindra, Ashmit Patel, Veena Malik, Shweta Tiwari and others. Here's a glimpse of her stint in the show:

Apart from that, Aanchal has also been a part of films like-- Bluffmaster and Fashion.