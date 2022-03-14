Shah Rukh Khan's old video on 'Futility of War' goes viral amid Russia-Ukraine crisis | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/IAMSUBU2 Shah Rukh Khan

Highlights In the viral video, Shah Rukh Khan said, "Only the dead have seen the end of the war."

He further stated that war is not an alternative to peace, goodness, discussion and talks.

Reacting to the video, many Instagram users hailed Shah Rukh Khan for his words.

Amid the shellings, destruction and horrors of the Russia-Ukraine war, an old video of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is going viral on the internet in which he can be seen talking about the futility of the war. The actor claims "War is not an alternative to peace and goodness" and how only the people who die see the end of it. SRK has always been an advocate of peace and cultural harmony. He frequently speaks about how people should be more giving and caring towards each other.

In the viral video, Shah Rukh Khan said, "Only the dead have seen the end of the war. Nobody knows when a war is going to end. It only ends for the guys who have died.... And whatever the reasons everyone gives for it- good, bad, ugly, revenge, nice, strong, need of the hour, the fact is war is not nice" He further stated that war is not an alternative to peace, goodness, discussion and talks and "definitely not an alternative to love." He said, "War is not something anyone should go in for."

Watch the viral video-

Reacting to the video, many Instagram users hailed Shah Rukh Khan for his words and said that everyone should listen to him. One user said, "One of my favourite clip with such a powerful message. People should stand for peace not for war coz in war our lives will be doomed there will be nothing to live for." Another said, "We all need to listen to what he says ! In today's time it's really important to have this kind of mindset.... Why everyone is drowned in greed of power?? Humanity is loosing it's presence."

Another commented, "his sums up all the reasons why we love Shah Rukh Khan so dearly Respect to you and your humanity."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan recently announced the date of his comeback to the big screens with the release date of his next film 'Pathaan'. The actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in a Siddharth Anand directorial high-octane spy thriller.

Sharing the date, the makers said, "Make. Some. Noise! PATHAAN is here. Watch the date announcement video NOW! In cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you." SRK added, "I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now…"

Other than being the comeback project of King Khan after his 2018's Anand L Rai's 'Zero' with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, 'Pathan' has grabbed many eyeballs as it will also feature an extended cameo of Salman Khan.