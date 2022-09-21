RRR is not India's official entry for Oscars, netizens say 'big mistake'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RRRMOVIE RRR poster featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR

RRR has not been named as India's entry for Oscars next year. Gujarati film Chhello Show, a coming-of-age drama about a young boy's love affair with cinema in a village in Saurashtra, has been nominated by the Film Federation of India (FFI) for the 95th Academy Awards. Many on social media had been rooting for RRR to be nominated for the Oscars and the hashtag 'RRR for Oscars' had been trending in support of SS Rajamouli's directorial. After RRR was not named India's entry for Oscars, many on social media thought the most deserving film has been snubbed.

Reacting to RRR not being nominated, one social media user said, "I'm sorry but if there ever was a mainstream Indian movie that actually had the chance to win some Oscars it was RRR. This is so sad to me how come India has only one film that gets to go to the Oscars (sic)."

One social media user wrote, "I’m disgusted. RRR is pure cinema (sic)."

Check out more reactions below.

Chhello Show is India's official entry for Oscars 2023. The 17-member jury unanimously chose Chhello Show. The film, which will represent the country in the best international feature film category at the Oscars, is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur's banner Roy Kapur Films, Jugaad Motion Pictures, Monsoon Films, Chhello Show LLP and Marc Duale. The story is inspired by Nalin's own memories of falling in love with movies as a child in rural Gujarat.

(With PTI inputs)

