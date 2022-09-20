Bigg Boss 16: Munawar Faruqui, Gia Manek, Ridhima Pandit and other probable contestants on Salman Khan's show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MUNAWAR.FARUQUI Bigg Boss 16: Know the probable list of contestants

Bigg Boss 16 is all set to air on Colors TV. Salman Khan will be returning as the host and a recent promo launch has raised anticipation for the most controversial reality show on TV. Every year, the show gets bigger and better in scale, and with the new season, the most popular names from the entertainment world are expected to participate. Ahead of the show launch in October, the names of the contestants who are in the running to be a part of the latest season are doing the rounds. Although the confirmed list of contestants will be revealed at a later date, the makers will surely be keen on making Bigg Boss 16 top TRP charts.

Here's who all are expected to participate in Bigg Boss 16.

Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui won hearts on Lock Upp and emerged as the winner. He is one of the few names that fans would really like to see on Bigg Boss 16.

Ridhima Pandit

After participating in Kran Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT, Ridhima Pandit may enter Bigg Boss 16.

Read: Krystle D’souza looks smoldering HOT in blue swimsuit as she takes a dip in infinity pool | WATCH

Shivin Narang

TV's heartthrob Shivin Narang has evaded reality shows for the longest time. Buzz is strong that he may enter Bigg Boss 16.

Kanika Mann

After participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actress Kanika Mann may enter Bigg Boss 16.

Read: Priyanka Chopra drops priceless picture with daughter Malti from their 'first trip to the big'

Jannat Zubair

Jannat Zubair won hearts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. now the actress and social media star may be seen in Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan.

Gia Manek

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress Gia Manek may be seen in Bigg Boss 16.

Arjun Bijlani

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner Arjun Bijlani has been long tapped for Bigg Boss. In the sixteenth season, he may finally participate.

Charu Asopa

Charu Asopa has been in news for divorce talks with Rajeev Sen. After the couple has reconciled, it is expected that Chatru may participate in Bigg Boss 16.

Latest Entertainment News