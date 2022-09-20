Tuesday, September 20, 2022
     
Krystle D’souza looks smoldering HOT in blue swimsuit as she takes a dip in infinity pool | WATCH

Krystle D’souza shared her video on Instagram in which she was seen taking a dip in an infinity pool during her recent vacation. Take a look at the actress turning up the heat on social media.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: September 20, 2022 19:33 IST
Actress Krystle D’souza pics
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRYSTLEDSOUZA Krystle D’souza soaks in the nature during her vacation

Krystle D’souza turned up the heat on social media in her latest video as she took a dip in the infinity pool during a vacation in the Maldives. Krystle looked dazzling in a blue cutout swimsuit giving her fans and followers major vacation goals. In the video, the Belan Wali Bahu actress put her fit physique on full display and played with the pool waters. Her followers soon flooded the comments section with heart emojis and many praised her curves and how well she has maintained her figure. 

Krystle shared her video in swimsuit, writing, "The ocean makes you feel small, but not in a bad way. Small because you realize you’re part of something bigger (sic)." 

 

 

Fans commented on her post, "This is heaven (sic)," another one said, "Sexy (sic)."

Krystle made her Bollywood debut with Chehre in 2021. The movie starred Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. Directed by Rumi Jafry, Chehre is a suspense thriller. It narrates the story of a young man who meets his fate in a series of butterfly effects. The courtroom drama also stars Annu Kapoor, Raghuvir Yadav and Dhritiman Chatterjee in pivotal roles.

Speaking about her experience of working with Big B and Emraan Hashmi, Krystle said, "I would have never thought that I would do my debut film with the legend Amitabh Bachchan himself. It was an absolute dream come true for me as there is so much to learn from him. He had a very warm and welcoming demeanour and even introduced himself to me on our first shoot day.

The actress revealed that she "still gets goosebumps thinking of that day".

 

 

 

   

