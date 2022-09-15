Roger Federer announces retirement after Laver Cup 2022: Twitter hails 'GOAT of Tennis'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Roger Federer

Tennis legend Roger Federer announced on Thursday that he is retiring from professional tennis at age 41 after winning 20 Grand Slam titles. Federer has not competed since Wimbledon in July 2021. He has had a series of knee operations. Federer posted his news on Twitter, saying his farewell event will be the Laver Cup in London next week. That is a team event run by his management company. This news comes just days after the end of the U.S. Open, which was expected to be the last tournament of 23-time major champion Serena Williams' career.

The news of his retirement left his fans emotional and shared their tributes on Twitter. A user wrote, "There have been few champions in the history of any sport as admired as Roger Federer - which is a testament to his class, sportsmanship and regard for the fans, every bit as much as his greatness. Thank you Roger, it was a pleasure to watch."

Another said, "Roger Federer’s #18 is one of the most incredible sporting moments of all time. No debate."

