'Roasted': Son gets savage reply from his father after ordering food at the wrong address

WhatsApp chats on family groups are always entertaining with each family member usually being in their own world. A chat screenshot is going viral on the internet in which a son got the most savage reply from his desi father on ordering food at the wrong address. You must have come across many types of savage replies that people use on social media. These replies are so relatable that they hit the right chords and leave you laughing. Similarly, a hilarious screenshot of a father-son conversation is viral on the internet which is relatable to many desi dads.

A Twitter user named Jitu shared a screenshot of his family’s reaction to placing a food order at the wrong address. He wanted to enjoy roasted chicken at home but in hurry, he accidentally added the wrong address on the food delivery app Swiggy. Once he realised that he has made a mistake, he immediately got in touch with the food delivery company’s online portal to rectify his mistake. Thankfully, he ended up getting the full refund for his order. When he shared this news with his family members, this is how they reacted.



In the screenshot, Jitu started the conversation by telling his parents that he has successfully received a refund for placing an order at the wrong address. His message read, “Swiggy se refund mil gaya, galat jagah order ho gaya tha wo” (Swiggy has refunded the money, that was placed at the wrong address)"

His father was the first one to reply to his text. In a most hilarious way, he dropped a response saying, “Tu bhi galti se order huya tha, lekin mujhe toh refund nahi mila? (You were also ordered by mistake but I didn’t receive any refund?)"

Their conversation was also joined by Jitu’s mother who dropped a few laughing emoticons. Jitu took the screenshot of the chat and shared it on Twitter with the caption, “Wanted to eat roasted chicken but got roasted instead”

Have a look at the screenshot:

His post is receiving thousands of likes and many re-tweets from internet users who are finding it relatable. One user wrote, “Arre tum bhai koi order kia Hua khana ho jo refund lenge.. Boldo mai wo F. D hu jo ek baar krva di toh naukri Milne k baad hi tutegi..”. Another wrote, “Savage dad”, “Epic level beizzati bhai”, wrote the third user.

