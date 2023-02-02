Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor's Tere Pyaar Mein has same beat as Diljit Dosanjh's Lover? Internet doubts

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/TSERIES Ranbir-Shraddha's Tere Pyaar Mein is similar to lover?

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's latest track from the upcoming film, "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar," was released on Wednesday. The anthem of love is making its way into the hearts of millions. The song has received over 21 million views in a single day, and Ranbir and Shraddha's electrifying chemistry is winning hearts. In the cheerful love song, the new couple can be seen romancing each other. However, observant netizens noticed that the song has similar beats to a popular song; can you name which one? Well, we will not keep much suspense.

A Twitter user took to the microblogging site and expressed the debatable view. She stated that she is certain that the beats of Tere Pyaar Mein are similar to those of Diljit Dosanjh's Lover. Along with it, she shared a clip that featured both songs to prove her claim. Her caption read, "I’m convinced that the new Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar song has the same beat as Lover."

The majority of netizens in the comments section agreed with her questionable claim. One user wrote, "Let's just say it wouldn't exist without lover." Another user wrote, "That's so true, the beats are so similar but still, Arijit's voice added charm to the song. Also, Ranbir Shraddha look adorable together." A third user commented, "Yup yup yup. Must be a Pritam production."

Speaking of the song, ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ oozes freshness and romance. The song is composed by Pritam, sung by none other than the king of romantic melodies Arijit Singh, along with Nikhita Gandhi, and has lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The lucky charm of chartbusters is set to enthral once again. With Ranbir and Shraddha’s presence, the song looks like a beautiful combination of love and liveliness that strikes the right chord with the youth.

