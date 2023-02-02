Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan box office collection gets mocked by influencer; Twitterati react

Follow us on Image Source : INFLUENCER MOCKS SHAH RUKH KHAN'S PATHAA Influencer mocks Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan box office

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is roaring at the box office and winning the hearts of the public. The action-entertainer has broken several records. The movie has earned close to Rs 634 crore gross in worldwide collections since its January 25 release and will now look to become the highest-earning Indian film worldwide. With Pathaan's release, SRK has made a comeback in the box office business, as it has become his highest-grossing film in just under a week. The film is receiving immense love around the globe. However, a video shared by an influencer mocking the box-office collection of Pathaan is doing the rounds on the internet.

The now-viral video was uploaded by a social media influencer. In the clip, she criticised the excessive frenzy surrounding the enormous profits made by Pathaan. Although she stated that the video was just a joke and that she is a fan of SRK in the caption, King Khan supporters took offence to this.

After watching the video, fans were certain that the influencer was criticising Shah Rukh Khan, and they bombarded the comments section with trolls.

One user wrote, "Its not about we get money or not, the happiness is about his film getting successful after a very long time because people had started he is no more a bankable star but now he is." Another user said, "Cringe."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's magic is working wonders overseas as well. Pathaan is one of the highest selling films in the US, UK, Canada and Gulf countries. As per YRF, since its January 25 release, Pathaan has recorded Rs 238.5 crore gross collections in the overseas territories alone. It is also the third-highest Hindi language worldwide grosser and reached the benchmark in just one week. The films that stand above it are Dangal and Baahubali - The Conclusion whose collections are Rs 700 and Rs 800 crore nett respectively in the Hindi language, as per Box Office India. \

