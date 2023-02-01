Remember first english song you heard? Desi netizens are nostalgic as they seek answers

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Remember first english song you heard?

Desis have an unspoken fondness for Hindi songs, but nobody can deny that they have a separate playlist of English songs that tug at their heartstrings. Well, if we ask you, do you remember the first English song you heard as a teen? For many of us, it was Justin Bieber's classic "Baby." Even if the song's lyrics were incomprehensible to our Desi ears, the catchphrase "baby, baby, baby" would always be on our lips. Would you believe us if we tell you that Desis were introduced to English songs through Hindi music?

Recently, a Twitter user named Abhishek uploaded a post in which he claimed that the first "English" song he heard was Mahiya from the 2007 flick Awarapan. His caption read, "Not Baby by Justin Bieber, this was my first English song."

Well, the famous song has some lyrics in English. "Somewhere out there..I know there is someone..Who is waiting just for me, Mahiya’? Back then, the English lyrics from Mahiya were comforting to the ears, but lip-syncing the lines was a tricky thing This sparked a discussion on Desi Twitter and people began to feel nostalgic as they recalled the era.

One user wrote, "Ah life! Listen to songs and go to school no tension at all." Another user commented, "Still my favourite song. We never got such lyrics again." A third user wrote, "I remember me going to relatives place in childhood and my cousin used to play this song in car everytime we used to step out. Though we dont talk much now but this song brings back that phase. Truly one of the first english lyrics i heard back then."

Netizens got nostalgic in the comments section and expressed their memories of listening to this song. Many concurred that "Mahiya" was their first exposure to English music.

