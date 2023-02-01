Wednesday, February 01, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Remember first english song you heard? Desi netizens are nostalgic as they seek answers

Remember first english song you heard? Desi netizens are nostalgic as they seek answers

Desi Twitter users are remembering the first "English" song they heard, and it's not what you think. Take a look.

India TV Trending Desk Edited By: India TV Trending Desk New Delhi Updated on: February 01, 2023 21:20 IST
Remember first english song you heard?
Image Source : FREEPIK Remember first english song you heard?

Desis have an unspoken fondness for Hindi songs, but nobody can deny that they have a separate playlist of English songs that tug at their heartstrings. Well, if we ask you, do you remember the first English song you heard as a teen? For many of us, it was Justin Bieber's classic "Baby." Even if the song's lyrics were incomprehensible to our Desi ears, the catchphrase "baby, baby, baby" would always be on our lips. Would you believe us if we tell you that Desis were introduced to English songs through Hindi music?

Recently, a Twitter user named Abhishek uploaded a post in which he claimed that the first "English" song he heard was Mahiya from the 2007 flick Awarapan. His caption read, "Not Baby by Justin Bieber, this was my first English song."

Well, the famous song has some lyrics in English. "Somewhere out there..I know there is someone..Who is waiting just for me, Mahiya’?  Back then, the English lyrics from Mahiya were comforting to the ears, but lip-syncing the lines was a tricky thing  This sparked a discussion on Desi Twitter and people began to feel nostalgic as they recalled the era.

One user wrote, "Ah life! Listen to songs and go to school no tension at all." Another user commented, "Still my favourite song. We never got such lyrics again." A third user wrote, "I remember me going to relatives place in childhood and my cousin used to play this song in car everytime we used to step out. Though we dont talk much now but this song brings back that phase. Truly one of the first english lyrics i heard back then." 

Related Stories
Is Microsoft Teams 'unnecessarily complicated'? Twitter user argues; netizens concur

Is Microsoft Teams 'unnecessarily complicated'? Twitter user argues; netizens concur

Thailand: Giant lizard-like creature enters a store, terrifying the internet

Thailand: Giant lizard-like creature enters a store, terrifying the internet

Man begs for his life as lion clutches him during zoo visit | WATCH

Man begs for his life as lion clutches him during zoo visit | WATCH

Railway Minister inspects new train toilets; twitterati ask him to monitor existing ones

Railway Minister inspects new train toilets; twitterati ask him to monitor existing ones

Netizens got nostalgic in the comments section and expressed their memories of listening to this song. Many concurred that "Mahiya" was their first exposure to English music.

Read More Trending News

Click here to watch Budget 2023 Special Coverage on India TV
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Trending

Top News

Related Trending News

Latest News