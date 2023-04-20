Punjab rikshawala becomes crorepati overnight, wins lottery worth Rs 2.5 crore

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Punjab rikshawala becomes crorepati overnight

Trending News: Lotteries have been a popular form of gambling for centuries, providing people with the opportunity to win big and change their fortunes overnight. It's a game of chance that requires a small investment but can result in significant gains. Some people win millions while others end up losing their money, but there's no denying the excitement that comes with buying a lottery ticket and waiting for the results.

Lottery success story:

Recently, a heartwarming story of a 90-year-old rickshaw driver from Moga district of Punjab is going viral. Gurdev Singh, who used to support his family by driving a rickshaw, won a whopping Rs. 2.5 crore on Baisakhi bumper, a popular lottery game in the region. The winning ticket, which cost him Rs. 500, made him an overnight multi-millionaire and changed his life forever.

Gurdev Singh's lottery journey:

Gurdev Singh had been buying lottery tickets for a long time, hoping to strike it rich one day. Little did he know that his persistence would pay off in such a grand way. When he received the news that he had won the lottery worth Rs. 2.5 crore, he couldn't believe his ears. It was a dream come true for him and his family, who had struggled to make ends meet for a long time.

A result of years of service:

Gurdev Singh attributes his lottery win to his 40 years of service to the community. He used to fill potholes on the roads with soil and water the trees and plants on the roadside. He believes that his good deeds have finally paid off and that God has rewarded him for his selfless service.

Plans for the future:

Gurdev Singh plans to use his lottery winnings to build a house for his children and continue serving the poor. His story is an inspiration to many who struggle to make ends meet and hope for a better future. It shows that hard work, perseverance, and a bit of luck can change one's fortunes in unexpected ways.

Read More Trending News