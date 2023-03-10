Pakistani actress Zara Noor dances to Pinga at wedding as guests cheer loudly. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : @OPMSHOOTS Pakistani actress Zara Noor dances to Pinga at wedding

Trending News: The universal appeal of Bollywood music is undeniable, captivating listeners with its magical beats and irresistible rhythms. Social media platforms are filled with videos of people dancing to Bollywood songs, with many viral dance videos becoming popular in India and Pakistan. Recently, a new dance video has surfaced on social media, featuring popular Pakistani actress Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui, showcasing her graceful dance moves to a popular Bollywood song.

The video captures Zara Noor, dressed in a golden lehenga and a bottle green blouse, grooving to the hit song "Pinga" from the film “Bajirao Mastani”, originally performed by Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone. The Pakistani actress matched the hook step of the song with her energetic dancing skills, making it a delight for the guests, who could be heard cheering for her loudly.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named OMPshoots and has garnered over 647k views and 32k likes so far. The caption reads, "@zaranoorabbas.official on her best friend’s Shendi ?? Zainab & Qasim’s." Netizens absolutely loved Zara’s dance performance saying that her moves and expressions were beautiful. "She issss sooo beautiful ek min ke liye bhi nazar nahi hatti meri," a user commented. "So pretty and dancing very gracefully," another user wrote.

Watch the viral video of Pakistani actress Zara Noor dancing to Pinga at wedding here:

Zara Noor is a popular Pakistani actress best known for her role as Arsala in Momina Duraid's Khamoshi. She has also acted in several other popular Pakistani serials such as Dharkan, Lamhay, Qaid, Deewar-e-Shab, Ehd-e-Wafa, Phaans, and Badshah Begum.

Recently, a similar video of Pakistani actress Hania Amir dancing to the super hit song "Naatu Naatu" from the international blockbuster film “RRR” also went viral on social media.

