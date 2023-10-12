Nun in Delhi? Delhiites left horror-struck after seeing demon on road | Dare to watch this terrifying video

Follow us on Image Source : IZA SETIA (INSTAGRAM) On seeing the demon people were shaking like a leaf.

Have you ever witnessed a ghost? You may not have experienced it but Delhiites recently had. You may be wondering how, when and where? But let me be very clear that it was a prank that gave people goose pimples. Experimenting with make-up is something people are in love with nowadays. Social Media is a treasure of such videos where people flaunt their awe-inspiring skills. In such a case, a Delhi-based make-up artist used her amazing skills and transformed herself into a Demon Nun from the horror film ‘The Nun'.

The video is making rounds on social media, where, make-up artist Iza Setia was seen pranking people on the streets. The woman chooses to wear the black outfit to step into the character of 'Nun'. She peeked out of the car window to scare people in public places. On seeing the demon people were shaking like a leaf. When they were told about the prank they left dumb-struck, well, some people also complimented the woman for her skills. After seeing the video, netizens reacted hilariously and a few of their comments are given below.

Oh goddd BEST BEST BEST THING I SAW ON INTERNET TODAY babe you killed it

She's dresses for the hunt. Look at those running shoes

The nun with really nice sneakers.......

Every Girl Look Like NUN in Morning

Thank god I’m not one of them you’d have to take me to an er

Hahahaha super crazyyyy Power of Makeup

Wow but literally that look can frighten anyone... Need part 2 please

