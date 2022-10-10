Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away: Netizens mourn the demise of 'Netaji'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SVISHNUREDDY Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away

Veteran Samajwadi leader and MP, Mulayam Singh Yadav, died here on Monday after a prolonged illness. Mulayam Singh Yadav was 82 and had been on life support system since the past one week. He was admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurugram on August 22. His son and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav confirmed the news of his death on Twitter. The 82-year-old Samajwadi Party patriarch was facing difficulty in breathing and was under the supervision of an internal medicine expert at the Medanta Hospital, as per sources. Singh was suffering from a urinary infection as well, hospital sources had said.

On Sunday, Medanta Hospital had put out a health bulletin stating that the veteran leader's condition was quite critical and that he was on life-saving drugs. Mulayam Singh Yadav's death has left the netizens disheartened. They took to social media and paid their tributes.

One of them wrote, "End of an Era ! Extremely saddened by the demise of Samajwadi Party supremo and ex-UP CM Sh #MulayamSinghYadav ji. He was a true Statesman. Deepest condolences. May his departed soul be blessed. Om Shanti."

Gautam Adani tweeted, "Saddened that Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav is no more. His contributions in laying the foundations for a stronger India and expansive UP will be long remembered. A rare titan, MSY will be missed. My deepest condolences to Shri Akhilesh Yadav and family."

The demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav's second wife Sadhana Gupta Yadav in July this year, sources say, left him distressed and lonely and this led to a deterioration in his physical condition.

