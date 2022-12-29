Mukesh-Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant get rokafied | Photos go viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant get rokafied

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani has finally got rokafied with his longtime ladylove Radhika Merchant. President-Gujarat State Football Association Parimal Nathwani took to Twitter on Thursday to share a beautiful picture of the much-talked-about couple. He congratulated the duo on their engagement and revealed that the Roka ceremony took place at the Shrinath ji temple at NathDwara in Rajasthan. Radhika Merchant, daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant and Anant Ambani, looked beautiful in a pink lehenga while Anant sported a kurta with jacket.

Nathwani tweeted, "Heartiest congratulations to dearest Anant and Radhika for their Roka ceremony at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara. May Lord Shrinath ji’s blessings be with you always."

Anant and Radhika spent the day at the temple seeking Lord Shrinathji’s blessings for their upcoming union and participated in the traditional Raj-bhog-shringaar ceremonies at the temple. The family and friends will together celebrate the happy occasion later today.

Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years and today’s ceremony commences the formal journey of their marriage in the coming months. Both families seek the blessings and good wishes of everyone for Radhika and Anant as they start their journey of togetherness.

Anant completed his studies from Brown University in the USA and has since served at Reliance industries in various capacities including as a member on the Boards of Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail Ventures. He currently leads the energy business of RIL. Radhika is a graduate of New York University and serves as a Director on the Board of Encore Healthcare.

