Mouth-watering ice cream cone gets covered in '24k gold vark' and netizens can't wait to try it out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABHINAVJESWANI ice cream cone covered in 24k gold vark

Ice creams are everyone's favourite dessert. A celebration feels incomplete without the sweet and cold taste of ice cream in one's mouth. Tempting our appetites even more is a twist to this sweet dish. A video of a 'gold-plated' ice cream cone is going viral on social media and everyone who is foodie seems to be drooling over it.

A prep video of the special ice cream was posted by Abhinav Jeswani, a food blogger who runs the page Just Nagpur Things. This video was shot during his Hyderabad visit, where he tried this ice-cream known as the Mini Midas. It draws its name from the legend of Midas who touched and turned things into gold. The ice cream is covered in 24k gold vark and comes at the price of Rs 500 without taxes.

“24K Gold Ice Cream in Hyderabad. Literally one of the best ice-creams I ever had. Tag your friends who should treat you with this (...) Do give it a try when in Hyderabad, you'll love it.” the food video is captioned on Just Nagpur Things Instagram page.

The prep video shows that the makers use a specially made chocolate cone for the ice cream. The cone is filled with ingredients like chocolate syrup, marshmallows, dryfruits and chocolate chips. A scoop of chocolate ice cream comes on top of all these ingredients and another generous scoop of cream goes on top of it. The ice cream is then covered with gold vark and served on a tray with liquid nitrogen so that the ice cream does not melt.

The video shared was accompanied by heart and fire emojis and received many loving comments from watchers. Take a look and decide if you would like to try this mouth-watering dish or not.