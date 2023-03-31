Model takes Lamborghini for walk like pet dog with a leash, impresses netizens. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Model takes Lamborghini for walk like pet dog

Trending News: Instagram has become a platform for people to showcase their talents and flaunt their riches. It is a place where people can express themselves and get noticed by millions of users worldwide. One video that went viral featured a model named Veronica Bielik, who dragged a Lamborghini using a leash like she was walking a dog. She stopped in between and turned back to call it like she would an obedient dog, revealing that what she was pulling forward all along was not a pet animal, but rather a sports car.

Veronica Bielik is a Polish media influencer who has more than 3.6 million followers on Instagram. She loves to flaunt her fashion sense and lifestyle in various ways on the platform, and in this particular video, she strutted her stuff across a parking lot as the song Up by Cardi B played in the background. She was clad in a mock neck crop top, skintight pants, and platform heels, which highlighted her long, lean legs, trim waistline, and feminine curves. Her long, blonde hair flowed in the breeze, and she accessorized her look with a flashy wristwatch.

The video, which has gone viral with over 1 million views and 94 likes, has garnered a lot of attention from social media users, who were intrigued by the innovative way of showing one's wealth. Instagram users raved about the video in the comments, with some complimenting Veronica's beauty and others loving her quirky idea of showcasing wealth and fashion. "2 beauties…creative," a user commented. "Love your dog! You're looking amazing," another user wrote.

Watch the viral video of model walking Lamborghini like pet dog with a leash here:

