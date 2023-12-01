'Mermaid' averts tragedy after her 'tail' gets stuck inside South African aquarium | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X The 'mermaid's' tail got stuck inside the aquarium, as seen in the video.

In a briefly terrifying moment, a woman dressed as a mermaid at an aquarium in South Africa managed to avert tragedy after her tail got stuck at the bottom of the tank. The dramatic moment took place at a massive aquarium located in a shopping mall in Randburg, South Africa.

In the viral video that is doing the rounds on social media, the professional mermaid applied quick thinking to save herself from a potentially tragic situation. She was seen swimming inside the aquarium and waving at the onlookers, after which she attempted to swim to the surface to catch her breath.

However, the mermaid's 'tail' got stuck in a reef on the floor of the aquarium. Struggling to breathe and seconds to think about the situation, the woman quickly took off her costume to break free and quickly swam to the surface.

The woman had no other helper in sight inside the aquarium, meaning that it was only up to her to save herself from a possibly perilous situation.

Meanwhile, the internet was left in shock to see the mermaid almost drown in the aquarium. "This is more like a plot twist. mermaids don’t drown," said one user. Another user commented that she was about to become the first mermaid to drown.

