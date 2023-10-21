Bizarre-looking mermaid-like creature seen at beach in Papua New Guinea, leaves scientists puzzled

Follow us on Image Source : X A mermaid-like creature seen at a beach in Papua New Guinea.

A strange-looking mermaid-like creature washed ashore at a beach in Papua New Guinea, leav eft social media users and nautical scientists puzzled and looking for answers.

According to New York Post, the mysterious white mass seen at the beach is considered to be a globster, a term used for masses of marine flesh found in varying states of decay. A scientist speculated that the specimen is a dead animal rather than a person, while another marine specialist called it a "decomposed cetacean".

Erich Hoyt, a researcher at Whale and Dolphin Conservation in the UK, said that whatever was recovered has “been dead for weeks.”

“At first, I was leaning toward a large shark, but now that I’ve spent a bunch of time looking at this, I am more confident it is a cetacean due shape of the tail and location of the flippers,” said marine biologist Gregory Skomal.

So far, scientists have not been able to trace its origins, although they are sure that it is a sea animal rather than a mystical creature. Even social media users were surprised by the discovery.

"Looks like a diseased fish of some kind to me!" one user wrote, while another Twitterati called it an alien.

