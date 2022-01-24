Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARULGARGMAKEUP 'Matrix wali dulhan': Bride wows internet with her flexibility during jaimala ceremony

Highlights A bride has left the internet in splits with her amazing flexibility at display during the jaimala

The woman bends over backwards so that the groom cannot put the garland on her easily

The video from woman's wedding ceremony has led to netizens comparing her with Neo of The Matrix

Usually, a bride at her wedding has all the eyes trained on her outfit and styling but an Indian woman has left the internet amazed with her flexibility during the jaimala ceremony. A video of a woman bending over backwards during her wedding ritual has led to netizens calling her 'Matrix wali dulhan', which is a reference to Holywood cult action franchise The Matrix, featuring Keanu Reeves doing some gravity defying stunts.

In a video that has been doing the rounds on the internet which has left the netizens in splits. During the jaimala ceremony, which requires the bride and groom to exchange garlands, marking their union, it is customary for both the parties to make the task for the other a little difficult. Mostly, people representing either sides, called the baratis, lift the bride and the groom off their feet making the process of putting the garland a little difficult. However, this bride was seen bending over backwards to the extent that she reminded fans of The Matrix scene in which Keanu Reeves (Neo) dodges oncoming bullets in a similar manner. The groom can't help but have a laugh in the moment as he tries his best to complete the jaimala ceremony.

As the video surfaced online, some called the woman 'Matrix wali dulhan' and some praised her 'yoga' skills. One of the comments read, "Yoga guru (sic)."

The video was shared online with the caption, "Bend it like ... (sic)." It has gathered more than 1 million likes on Instagram and has been shared widely on digital media platforms.

Check out The Matrix's iconic bulled dodging scene which the marriage moment is drawing comparisons with. The movie has been directed by Lilly and Lana Wachowski and is considered by many as one of the best visualised and executed action movies is the history of cinema.