Man tattooes his favourite food item's name on hand, Swiggy shares picture

Published on: February 06, 2023
Image Source : SWIGGY

How far can you go for your favourite food item? Have you ever heard of people who go to the extent of tattooing their favourite food item's name on their hand? In a recent post shared by Swiggy, a man has got his favourite food item's name tattooed on his hand. Yes, you read that right. 

Food delivery app Swiggy took to Twitter and shared a black-and-white picture of the man's arm with Rajma Chawal tattooed on it in Hindi.

"Ever loved something so much you want it to stay with you forever," read the post's caption.

The post grabbed a lot of eyeballs on Twitter. Users also flooded the post with comments.

"This is the real forever," commented one user.

 

"One tattoo for Vada Pav... Another for Pav Bhaji," wrote another.

