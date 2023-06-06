Man sings Allah Ke Bande in Delhi Metro as friend plays guitar, mesmerizes passengers. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Man sings Allah Ke Bande in Delhi Metro

Trending News: In recent times, it has become quite popular for people to record videos while riding public transportation. One such video that has gone viral features a young boy named Ritik, who can be seen passionately singing Kailash Kher's famous song 'Allah Ke Bande' inside a crowded Delhi Metro train. Accompanied by his friend playing the guitar, Ritik's captivating performance has won the hearts of many netizens.

In the clip, his friend plays guitar as he sings and some passengers can be seen enjoying his beautiful singing and even tapping to the beats. Viewers have been mesmerized by his incredible singing talent and the way he manages to stir emotions with his heartfelt rendition. The video, which was shared on his official Instagram and has garnered 2.1 million views along with 308k likes, has received an outpouring of praise from netizens who find his voice soulful and adore his version of the song. A user commented, "Awesome bro bahut mast voice hai.!" Another user wrote, "Yeh hai asli mazza metro ka." A third added, "That aunty... enjoy the vibe." A fourth remarked, "Kya baat h bhai."

Watch the viral video here:

While some passengers appreciated Ritik's performance, there were others who criticized him for causing discomfort to fellow commuters and violating the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) ban on such activities. In response to this issue, the DMRC recently released a public service message urging passengers to refrain from recording reels, dance videos, or engaging in any activities that may inconvenience others while travelling on the metro.

However, despite the efforts made by the DMRC to address this concern, viral videos shot inside the metro continue to surface. One recent video depicted a couple kissing on the floor of a metro coach, leading to further controversy. Consequently, the DMRC has taken the decision to enhance security measures by increasing patrols at stations and inside trains. Uniformed security personnel and plain-clothed staff will be deployed to monitor the coaches in order to prevent such incidents. Additionally, CCTV cameras, which are already present in most coaches and stations, will be supplemented with more cameras to closely monitor any objectionable activities.

Read More Trending News